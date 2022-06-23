 
Thursday June 23, 2022
Soaring inflation

June 23, 2022

Has Pakistan’s economy entered recession? The rupee is constantly losing its value, and it seems that the next few months are not good for our currency. The inflation rate is also on an upward trajectory.

The 2022-23 budget has come with some new taxes. These harsh taxes must be reversed as they might slow down economic activities in the country.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

