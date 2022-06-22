Pakistan inks pact with Iran for additional 100MW

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran inked an agreement for additional supply of 100MW electricity to Balochistan on Tuesday at Tehran. The agreement was signed by officials of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC-Pakistan) and Tavanir (Iran) on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release issued here. Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said the project would be completed shortly and it would help provide immediate relief to the people of Balochistan.
