Cop martyred in Chitral

CHITRAL: A cop embraced martyrdom and three injured when unidentified persons opened fire on them at a checkpost in Urson in Lower Chitral.

“The policemen tried to stop a vehicle at the checkpost for checking when the people on board opened fire on them,” said the source, adding one policeman, Arbab, embraced martyrdom and three others sustained injuries. The attackers managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the slain cop was held at the Parade Ground. A large number of people including government officials attended his funeral.