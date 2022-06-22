CM reviews Murree uplift plan

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed the administration concerned to fix room rent of hotels in Murree to give maximum relief to the tourists and visitors. He passed these directions while chairing a meeting to discuss Murree Development and Improvement Plan here on Tuesday.

He said a large number of people would visit Murree in the coming holidays of Eid-ul-Azha so the administration should fix room rent of all the hotels. He also directed the administration to start ‘Dilkash Murree’ project and motorbike ambulance service in Murree. He also called for a fire safety plan to prevent fire incidents in Murree.

Chief Minister said the capacity of tourism police should be increased and they should be given professional training to deal with emergencies in collaboration with Rescue 1122. “Traffic coming to Murree should be monitored 24/7 through cameras. Rainwater-harvesting system should also be developed in the villages of Murree”. He was told that the construction and repair of 34-km long road of Murree was completed.

Secretary Tourism, Secretary Housing, Secretary Construction and Communications, Secretary Information, DG Rescue 1122 and other officials attended the meeting. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, RPO Rawalpindi, CPO, Deputy Commissioner, CTO and other officials also attended meeting via video link.

visits AFDA complex: Hamza Shehbaz has expressed anger over the cost escalation due to four years delay in the completion of Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority complex.

The chief minister visited the under-construction complex and reviewed the project. He also got a briefing on the Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority complex being constructed at Thokar Niaz Beig.

He visited different floors of the under-construction building and observed the pace of work. He expressed anger over the slow pace of work and directed that the work should be started in three shifts for early completion of the project.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation of this modern and important project during his tenure as chief minister but those who came after him postponed this project on the basis of incompetence and malice. Launched in December 2017, the project was to be completed in March 2019, he said directing that a final plan to make the project operational along with the timeline be presented in a few days.

Hamza Shehbaz also directed the PHA officials to plant trees on a large scale around the project and improve the environment. He asked the PHA DG to visit the spot and make a comprehensive plan. Secretary construction and communications gave a briefing on the project. IGP, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Chairman Planning and Development and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.