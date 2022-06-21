Pervaiz Elahi. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declined a request to stop the implementation of the Punjab Laws (Repealing and Removal of Difficulties) Ordinance 2022 promulgated by the governor, and issued notices to the Punjab government and others for June 24 on a petition challenging an ordinance about the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Sibtain Khan. Advocates Ahmad Owais and Azhar Siddique represented the petitioners before the court, and contended that the Punjab governor issued the Punjab Laws (Repealing and Removal of Difficulties) Ordinance 2022 when the Punjab Assembly session was in progress.

They submitted that under the ordinance, the powers of secretary assembly had been reduced and secretary law had been given powers to notify or de-notify the assembly session. They submitted that the ordinance was promulgated in violation of rules of assembly and the Constitution.

They requested the court to set aside the ordinance. They also pleaded with the court to stop implementation of ordinance till final decision of the petition. However, the court declined the request to stop the implementation of the ordinance, adding that the issue would be decided after receiving the reply. The court issued notices to the Punjab government and others for June 24 and sought a reply.