Iran hangs extremist accused of murdering clerics

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday hanged a Sunni extremist who was sentenced to death for killing two Shia clerics and wounding another in early April, the judiciary said. A 21-year-old national of Uzbek origin carried out the April 5 stabbing attack at the Imam Reza shrine.The killings happened during the holy month of Ramazan when large crowds of worshippers had gathered at the shrine, in Iran’s second-largest city Mashhad.

"The death sentence against Abdolatif Moradi was carried out by hanging this morning, in the presence of a group of citizens and officials in Vakilabad prison in Mashhad," said provincial judiciary chief Gholamali Sadeghi, quoted by the judiciary’s website Mizan Online.