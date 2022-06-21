Syria ambush kills 15 pro-regime fighters

BEIRUT: An ambush claimed by jihadists on a bus in remote eastern Syria left at least 15 pro-government fighters dead on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The war monitoring group said it was not immediately clear if those killed were from the regular army or allied militia. The attack claimed by the Islamic State group took place on the road linking the city of Raqa, which used to be a major IS hub and is under Kurdish control, to the government-controlled city of Homs.
IS claimed the attack in a statement released by its Amaq propaganda wing, saying its fighters shot dead 13 people on board the bus before burning it.
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday hanged a Sunni extremist who was sentenced to death for killing two Shia clerics and wounding...
WASHINGTON: A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people, including a police officer, were wounded in a...
OTTAWA: Canada’s defence minister announced upgrades to Arctic air and missile defences with the United States on...
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a "very minor routine operation related to his sinuses", his official...
TUNIS: A legal expert charged with writing a new constitution presented a draft to Tunisian President Kais Saied on...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka closed schools and halted non-essential government services on Monday, starting a two-week shutdown...
Comments