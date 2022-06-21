Syria ambush kills 15 pro-regime fighters

BEIRUT: An ambush claimed by jihadists on a bus in remote eastern Syria left at least 15 pro-government fighters dead on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The war monitoring group said it was not immediately clear if those killed were from the regular army or allied militia. The attack claimed by the Islamic State group took place on the road linking the city of Raqa, which used to be a major IS hub and is under Kurdish control, to the government-controlled city of Homs.

IS claimed the attack in a statement released by its Amaq propaganda wing, saying its fighters shot dead 13 people on board the bus before burning it.