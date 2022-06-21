NHMP to introduce points-based system for driving licences

National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) chief Khalid Mahmood has ordered implementing a points-based system for driving licences. Officials said the system will rely on the National Driving Licence Database of over eight million drivers’ licences in all districts across Pakistan.

The demerit points for various violations are defined in Schedule 11 of the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000. According to the law, when the demerit points exceed 20 within two years, the relevant driving licence will be suspended. NHMP officers will be able to obtain a record of previous challans of traffic violators through their national identity card, mobile phone number or licence number.

The initiative is part of the #NoMore campaign launched by the NHMP, which has introduced technology using state-of-the-art equipment such as spotters, state-of-the-art speed checking cameras, drones and body cameras.

Officials said that through this initiative, violations of laws on motorways and highways can be effectively controlled. The purpose of implementing the demerit point system is to bring uniform and effective enforcement of NHMP rules in line with international standards to overcome violations of traffic laws on national highways and motorways to achieve significant reduction in accidents.