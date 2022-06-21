Events held to mark World Refugee Day

PESHAWAR: The UN Refugee Agency and Commissionerate Afghan Refugee on Monday held a series of events to mark World Refugee Day.

World Refugee Day is marked on June 20 every year as a tribute to the courage and resilience of the millions of people uprooted as a result of ongoing conflicts, war and natural disasters globally.

Commemorating the World Refugee Day in Pakistan aims at highlighting the world’s most protracted refugee situation. While globally, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine producing the majority of refugees, Afghan refugees in southwest Asia remain the world’s most protracted refugee population, with

95 per cent of this population located in Pakistan and Iran. Pakistan hosts the 1.3 million registered Afghans and another 1.5 million with undetermined status.

UNHCR’s Head of Sub-Office in Peshawar Gayrat Ahmadshoev while paying tribute to the resilience of refugees, said, “Around the world, conflicts are forcing record numbers of people to flee with a devastating impact on families.

The media often focus on fighting, failed peace accords and casualties, often ignoring the human story.” “Today is World Refugee Day, a day to honour the courage, strength and contributions of the millions of people around the world who have been forced to flee their homes due to violence, war or persecution,” he said.

Gayrat noted UNHCR’s appreciation of Pakistan’s sincere efforts in hosting the world’s most protracted refugee population. Commissioner Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abbas Khan lauded the efforts of the UNHCR in Pakistan.

He added the people of Pakistan welcomed the Afghan refugees when they fled the conflict in Afghanistan. The UNHCR official said that Pakistan spared no effort to support the refugees over the last 40 years. He appreciated the resilience of Afghan refugees and their peaceful coexistence with the host communities. During the commemoration, refugee artisans displayed their handicrafts.