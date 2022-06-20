120 party-goers arrested in north Iran

TEHRAN: Police have arrested 120 people for breaking Iran’s segregation and morality rules at a party in the forest in the northern province of Mazandaran, state media reported on Sunday.

"Members of this illegal tour... were arrested by the morality police and a lawsuit has been filed," provincial judiciary chief Mohammad Sadegh Akbari said, quoted by state broadcaster IRIB. Akbari said the "criminal acts" conducted in a forest near the city of Neka included "drinking alcohol, having illicit relationships, mixed-sex dancing and uncovering the Hijab".