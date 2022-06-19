Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appointed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as a “Special Vetting Agency (SVA)” for officers category for initial appointments and postings.

“The prime minister is pleased to notify IB as SVA for officers category for initial appointment, induction, certain postings abroad and specific promotions," the notification issued by the Establishment Division read.

The development comes days after the federal government authorised the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to act as the SVA for verification and screening of all public office holders for induction, postings/ appointments and promotions.

The notification issued on June 2, 2022 stated: “In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with Notification No. S.R.O 120(1)/1998, dated 27th February, 1998, the prime minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/ appointments and promotions.”

Sources had told The News that the decision of the government for screening persons before their appointment, posting or promotion on high posts aims at improving the performance of the government and ensuring transparency among the bureaucrats and other public office holders, who are often accused of malpractices for personal gains.