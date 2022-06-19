Youth Hockey Club win COAS regional C’ship

KARACHI: Youth Hockey Club overcame Karachi Gladiators in the final to win the Chief of Army Staff Inter Clubs Regional Hockey Championship Karachi 2022 at KHA Sports Complex.
Ali Afridi scored the decisive goal in the 23rd minute by converting a penalty corner.
KHA Patron in Chief Maj General (R) Tariq Haleem Suri was the chief guest, and presented the winning trophy to Youth Hockey Club's captain Shazaib Khan who has recently represented the Country in the 5-a side hockey competition in Switzerland.
The chief guest also presented best player of the tournament award to Abdul Rafay of Youth Hockey Club.
