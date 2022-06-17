8 senior cops reshuffled

PESHAWAR: Eight senior police officers were transferred on Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Haroon Rashid and SSP Coordination Umar Tufail left for professional courses.
Kashif Aftab Ahmad Abbasi was posted as new SSP Operations and Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar new SSP Coordination Peshawar.
Besides, Imran Shahid was posted as district police officer of Haripur, Mohammad Iqbal DPO of Bannu, Ziauddin DPO of Lakki Marwat.
Also, Saleem Abbas was posted SP Rural Peshawar, Tariq Sohail SP FRP and Mohammad Ilham was named SDPO Hayatabad.
