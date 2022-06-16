New Pak envoy meets US president

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s newly appointed ambassador to Washington, Masood Khan, met the United States (US) President Joe Biden Wednesday morning in Washington, Geo News reported.

“Sardar Masood Khan, Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, visited the White House to meet and greet President Joe Biden and have an official photograph with him, which is an established tradition in Washington, DC,” read a statement from the Pakistani Embassy in the US.

During the meeting, US President Joe Biden and Ambassador Sardar Masood had a brief conversation on building a strong basis to move the US-Pakistan ties forward.

According to the statement, 46 other ambassadors of different countries also attended the meeting to have an official photograph with the US President one by one. As per the traditions of the US government, followingthe appointment of a new ambassador to Washington, a ceremony is held at the White House where the new envoy presents credentials.

While addressing the delegation of the National Defense University (NDU) of Pakistan in Washington, Masood Khan said that Pakistan and the US were engaged on a broad-based agenda to strengthen their relationship in all spheres, including defence cooperation. “While promoting military-to-military and security cooperation, equal importance is being given to expanding ties in trade, investment, climate, health, energy and education sectors,” he said.

“There is immense connectivity between Pakistan and United States spanning 75 years, our shared objective is to maximise its full potential,” added Ambassador Masood Khan. According to the statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in the US, Ambassador Masood Khan also highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and said both countries will continue to work on the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and averting a humanitarian crisis in the country. Masood Khan said that Pakistan and US are also working on providing a solid base to the bilateral relationship by tapping the immense potential in the economic, trade, defense, education, IT, climate change, energy and cultural fields. Pakistan’s envoy also stressed proactive diplomacy to solve the Ukraine crisis and said: “A collective response is required on the purposes and principles of United Nations Charter.”