Excessive power outages in Peshawar flayed

PESHAWAR: Expressing concern over excessive electricity loadshedding in the provincial capital, the representatives of various political parties on Wednesday threatened to besiege the Wapda House if the smooth power supply was not ensured within 48 hours.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Tehkal which was attended by Awami National Party’s Alamgir Khalil, Kashif Azam of Jamaat-i-Islami, JUIF’s Atif-ur-Rehman, Arbab Tahir of ANP and Arbab Khizar Hayat of PMLN.

They pointed out that the residents of different localities, including Tehkal, Gharibabad, Jahangirabad,Regi, Sufaid Dheri , Gulberg , Palosai, Malakandher, Abdara, Navi Killay, Pishtakhara, Sarband, Pawaka and Mathra had been facing worst power outages for the last over some months.

They said the power consumers had repeatedly approached the relevant Pesco officials to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

“We had tried to lodge complaints with the Pesco chief executive officer but he didn’t attend our phone calls,” Arbab Khizer Hayat told reporters after the meeting.

He said the prolonged power outages seemed to be a conspiracy against the federal government.

The PMLN leader said if the shortage was the main cause of outages, then the Pesco should avoid the routine loadshedding, at least, to minimise miseries of consumers.