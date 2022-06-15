Senator upbeat over oil and gas discovery in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud has hailed the discovery of oil and gas in North Waziristan tribal district and said it would help bring prosperity to the impoverished region.

Through a statement, he said the ex-Fata contained huge reservoirs of oil and gas and other natural resources.

The senator said that the discovery of the oil and gas reserves would usher in an area of development and play a pivotal role in the socioeconomic progress of the hitherto underdeveloped tribal region.

However, he expressed concern over reports that the federal government had excluded the tribal district and the provincial government from the profits accrued from these discoveries, which was blatant violation of the constitution.

He opined that as per the constitution and the law the local communities were entitled to benefit from the resources extracted from their land and the proceeds should be spent on the development of that area. He said that 70 percent profits accrued from these discoveries of oil and gas should be spent on the betterment of the local communities to enhance their living standards. The senator demanded jobs should be given to the local youth in these exploring companies in order to create a sense of ownership and responsibility among them.