‘Election rigging’: CEC takes orders from Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz every weekend, says Imran

Ex-PM Imran Khan at the farmers' convention in Islamabad on June 13, 2022. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan alleged on Monday the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was holding meetings with Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz every weekend to take instructions from them for rigging the upcoming by-elections.

Speaking at a farmers' convention here, he alleged that constituencies were being created for the PMLN victory in by-elections. It is their entire planning because they have never won a clean and transparent election, the former premier added.

Imran claimed that now their only effort was to take along the election commissioner in winning elections fraudulently, using the police to lodge FIRs against all PTI leaders. Imran Khan said that the electoral body had lost its impartiality and credibility because the CEC was taking orders from PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif directly.

The former premier wondered that what happened in two months that petrol, diesel became costly by Rs60 and electricity rates also went up, and most importantly ghee became very costly.

He came down hard on the federal coalition government and saw solution to all problems in holding of early general election. “This government has not been brought in for betterment of the country or for service to people. Earlier, they (rulers) used to say that inflation is very high, and we will reduce inflation. But in two months, they increased inflation at such a large scale which had not happened in three-and-a-half years of the PTI,” he noted.



The PTI chairman said that these people did not come for Pakistanis, but ending their corruption cases. They came to power for fulfilling the agenda of those whose slaves they are. India is buying oil from Russia at 40 per cent less price, but they are slaves of America. They don't dare buy oil from Russia about which we held talks. India, which has an alliance with the United States, is importing oil from Russia and weapons also, but the slaves [Pak rulers] are not allowed to do so, he added.

Imran Khan said that India cut price of petrol and diesel by Rs25 per litre, as it is buying 40pc cheaper oil. But our diesel and petrol are getting expensive, as we are not allowed to get oil from Russia, he claimed.

He said that they (rulers) had come to power for only one purpose, and that purpose was being served continuously. All of them would get abolished their corruption cases. NAB is over, the FIA cases are over, as Shehbaz Sharif has sat on NAB.

The PTI chairman said that farmers get subsidy all over the world. As soon as the PTI formed the government, he as the prime minister, introduced agriculture reformation programme, under which farmers were given subsidy on 56 items including seeds, fertilizers, cattle feed. Also, money was spent on water protection schemes. Giving various figures, he said the production of several crops increased due to these measures.

He made it clear that if the situation of farmers was not addressed properly, Pakistan might face more food security problems. “During our government, we were thinking that 2 million tonnes of wheat has to be imported from Russia, but the price will also go up due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and there is a possibility of food shortage in the world.

“I don't expect much from the current government. But in view of the inflation situation at present, if targeted subsidies are not given, there will be a food security issue in near future,” he warned. He said Pakistan is the country that could increase its wealth only on the strength of agriculture sector. “Whenever there is an election, and I hope that it is held soon because Americans have brought this government to implement their policy,” he said.