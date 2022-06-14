Imran, Sherani announce joint political, electoral strategy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Monday urged religious scholars to guide the nation in the right direction, fulfilling their obligations.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) chief Maulana Khan Muhammad Sherani, who met him here. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Muhammad Qureshi, Vice President Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and former minister for religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri were also present.

PTI President Balochistan Qasim Suri, General Secretary Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and former governor Sindh Imran Ismail also attended the meeting. The two parties announced forging unity and partnership and expressed full agreement to formulate a joint political and electoral strategy in consultation with each other.

“The struggle against Islamophobia is one of the common aims. Elimination of oppression and hypocrisy from society and politics is an important need,” Maulana Sherani said. He agreed to develop the relationship between the two parties into a fruitful agenda in consultation with each other.

“I welcome the head and elders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan. The struggle to achieve high objectives is a distinction of politics, as PTI strives to achieve higher political and social objectives beyond traditional politics,” Imran Khan said.