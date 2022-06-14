SDPOs, SHOs responsible for ensuring law and order, says IGP

Concerned over the poor progress and inefficiency of Sindh police officials, especially in the interior parts of the province, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has issued policy guidelines that are to implemented in letter and spirit.

The Sindh police chief has also decided to initiate the policy of providing police officials with houses or land as well as providing them with loans so that they can have their own homes.

According to officials, the IGP recently held a meeting with his subordinates, especially the officers from interior Sindh, including additional IGPs, and stressed upon them to adopt a people-friendly behaviour as well as to speed up their investigation process.

Law and order

The police chief said that the responsibility of ensuring law and order lies with the SDPOs and SHOs concerned, so they should discharge their duties responsibly. He said that all crimes should be investigated honestly, professionally and meticulously, and on the basis of merit.

In this regard, it is the responsibility of the relevant SDPOs and SHOs to improve the quality of investigation of the cases, he said, adding that when it comes to case scrutiny, the legal branch incharge concerned should ensure that the legal aspects of the case are complete.

The IGP stressed on taking strict action against notorious drug dealers by compiling a list of those involved. To prevent incidents of motorbike theft and snatching, he directed all SHOs to compile a list of the gangs involved and then take strict action against them.

Memon said that the next time any incident takes place inside a house within the limits of any police station, the SSP, SDPO, SHO and IT section incharge concerned must immediately reach the site of the incident and save evidences.

Delay in filing FIRs

The IGP said complaints have been received that if a plaintiff arrives at a police station to lodge an FIR, the staff delays doing so without a reason, due to which complaints against the police keep coming. He warned of holding the relevant SDPO and SHO responsible for such delays.

Officials said that in the light of Memon’s orders, any police officer with a criminal record should not be posted as an SHO at any police station, and if there is such an SHO posted somewhere, the matter should be reported so that the officer can be removed.

The police chief has ordered that the conduct of all police officers must be checked and a report should be submitted as soon as possible so that such police officers can be transferred from the district.

Effective use of officials

The IGP has issued instructions to compile a list of the working staff, to make the police station staff more efficient by transferring the unnecessary executive staff from the offices. He has also issued instructions that if any officer has an illegal guard, they should be removed.

The police chief has also issued instructions to ensure the security of all foreigners, especially the Chinese nationals who are working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and other projects, and to ensure their timely security audit.

Solving public issues

Memon has ordered that SDPOs and SHOs must resolve public issues on merit and a priority basis, for which office hours should be allotted to listen to the public’s issues, and they must exhibit good performance to solve the people’s problems.

He said that all SDPOs and SHOs should be committed so that no complaint is lodged against any social evil in their respective areas, and no police officer is found involved in corruption. Anyone taking a bribe from a complainant will be given exemplary punishment, he added.

Officials said the IGP has made decisions on important matters for police officials, the first of which is them working on providing accommodation to officers and personnel.

They said the police will be able to work in peace if they have their own residences, adding that they will make a scheme in which more and more houses will be built, and they will also introduce an instalment scheme to make the houses private property. They added that the initiative also includes introducing a health card facility for employees, officers and personnel, who will be able to get treatment at a private hospital.