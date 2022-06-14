Nominations finalised for Human Rights Award

LAHORE:The Award Committee of Human Rights Society of Pakistan held a meeting under the chairmanship of Senator SM Zafar to decide the final nominations for 39th Human Rights Award which was announced by AM Shakoori, Secretary General the society.
According to press release issued on Monday, renowned scholar Prof Javed Ahmad Ghamidi’s name was selected for the award for his intellectual jihad against orthodoxy and religious intolerance.
Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo was selected posthumously for his services he rendered while working as member of reforms committee constituted for finalising 18th Constitutional Amendment in which he played a role in provincial harmony and upholding human rights in the country. Ms Mushaal Mullick, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, was selected for her steadfast stand with her husband against the atrocities and oppression by Indian Army and state.
Saima Butt, who despite being a transgender, devoted her life for recognition of Transgender as human beings and her name was also selected for award. She adopted a life of dignity in adverse circumstances.
