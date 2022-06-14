16 Pak squash players to play 7 events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 16 squash players are playing seven low-ranked international tournaments in June and July.

Tayyab Aslam, Noor Zaman, Asim Khan, and Ammad Fareed are participating in the $10,000 Tuanku Muhriz Trophy in Malaysia from June 28 to July 2. Top seed Tayyab and third seed Asim got byes while Noor is to face wild card Ameeshenraj Chandaran from Malaysia in the first round. Amaad is drawn against unseeded Hafiz Zhafri from Malaysia.

Salman Saleem is featuring in the $5000 Carlisle Squash Club Open that is to be held in England from June 29 till July 2. Unseeded Salman is to play against sixth seed Owain Taylor from Wales in the first round.

Hamza Sharif, Hamza Khan, Waqas Mehboob, Saeed Abdul, Zahir Shah, Farhan Hashmi, Huzaifa Ibrahim, Mehran Javed, and Faizan Khan are playing the $5000 HSC Open in the United States from June 29 to July 3.