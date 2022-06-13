Zardari discusses Punjab politics with PMLQ leaders

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday met with PML-Q Secretary General and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain to discuss politics, particularly the political situation in Punjab.

The meeting was part of Asif Zardari’s strategy to remain in contact with coalition partners. Earlier, he also held a couple of meetings with PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. However, the statement issued after the meeting with the PMLQ ministers said issues of agriculture were also discussed. According to a PPP press statement, Zardari said the top priority of the coalition government and his party was to make Pakistan self-sufficient in wheat.