Hot, dry weather to prevail

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was present over western/upper parts while moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating central and eastern parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded in some cities, including Jhang, Faisalabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Babusar and Kalam. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 43°C and minimum was 28.8°C.