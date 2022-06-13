IJI to join JI’s train march towards Islamabad

LAHORE:Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), a platform of nearly a dozen Islamic parties, has announced joining the train march towards Islamabad led by Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq scheduled for June 27 to protest against the anti-people budget.

The announcement was made by IJI president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer during his meeting with JI ameer Sirajul Haq at Mansoora on Sunday. During the meeting, both the leaders strongly condemned the opening of fire by the Indian police on the protestors agitating against the willful blasphemy. They demanded immediate expulsion of Indian ambassador and severing all trade ties with Delhi.

Both sides also discussed other issues, including political and economic situation and decided to hold consultations for possible political movement against the government in the future. Zaheer said that he would fully support the JI in the agitation for protecting the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and for the elimination of the Riba from the economy according to the judgment of Federal Shariat Court. He said that the IJI would fully participate in the JI’s train march.

Sirajul Haq and Allama Zubair Zaheer agreed that Pakistan cannot get out of the prevailing economic and political crisis unless people reject agents of IMF and bring into power the patriotic leadership. Zaheer said a patriotic and honest religious leadership was available to the nation in the form of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq, asking the people to support JI in its strategies to steer the country out of problems.