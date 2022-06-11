100 more stalls to be built in G-10 Sunday Bazaar

Islamabad : As many as 100 more stalls would be built under a plan to extend Sunday Bazaar (G-10) to ensure an all-women shopping spot in the federal capital.

The letter No. MCI/DMA/17(23)-Bazaars/2022-105 stated “It is to inform you that Mayor MCI has already approved the extension of weekly itwar bazaar G-10 for 100 more stalls. As per approval of the Mayor MCI and direction of the Director (MA), Assistant Director Bazaar, issued an allotment letter to all 100 stall holders, so extension may please be allowed being temporary bazaar.”

An official said the Sunday Bazaar in sector G-10 has become a popular spot for the visitors from where they buy essential household commodities at affordable prices.

“But the place is not so big due to which the visitors especially women face problems while visiting the shops. We are now making a separate portion comprising 100 stalls in this Sunday Bazaar where only women will be allowed to carry out shopping,” he said.

This bazaar will be established over an area measuring 8,177 square feet on the right of way of 11th Avenue between sectors G-10 and G-11, which is near the existing Sunday bazaar.

It will be the first of its kind in Islamabad where all affairs will be run by women. The stalls have been allocated to women who will run their businesses in this Sunday Bazaar.

According to an official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the environment wing of the civic agency would review the plan and prepare its report that would be submitted to the authorities concerned.

“There is a green belt near Sunday Bazaar (G-10) so we will ensure the extension plan never causes any kind of damage to it,” he said.