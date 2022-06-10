CM awards Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver for bravery

QUETTA: Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has awarded Rs500,000 to Quetta tanker driver Muhammad Faisal who risked his own life by driving a burning oil tanker away from the public to keep everyone safe, reported Geo News.
Two days ago, an oil tanker that was loaded with more than 10,000 litres of petrol had caught fire at a petrol pump. However, Faisal continued driving the vehicle for about two kilometres in a bid to save people's lives. His video went viral on social media which garnered a lot of praise from the public and many called him a "real-life hero".
For Faisal's bravery, CM Balochistan awarded him with a cash prize for saving many precious lives. On the other hand, Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi invited Faisal to Islamabad as a guest of honour. Taking to Twitter, Sufi said he conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's "deep gratitude" to Faisal for his "selfless service to humanity."
