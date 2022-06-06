People concerned at rising inflation after POL price surge

By MANSEHRA: People in Hazara division have expressed concern at the highest

inflation rate following a record surge in the petroleum products’ prices recently.

“I have never experienced such instability in prices of essential commodities, which surged to an alarming position and are still rising,” stated Abdul Waheed, a general store owner.

A visit to markets revealed that the prices of almost all essential items and passenger transport fares have increased significantly, and even the fares of the transport running on compressed natural gas (CNG) have also increased by almost 30 percent.

“Though there is a record inflation triggered by the recent surge in POL prices, it is unfortunate that the district administrations had miserably failed to check traders and transporters enjoying unjust advantage of the situation,” said Mohammad Arif, a local resident.

The prices of essential commodities, according to buyers, were not increased in line with the recent surge in petroleum products’ prices.

The price of the high quality Basmati rice increased to Rs280 from Rs180 per kilogram, ghee price increased to Rs550 from Rs460 per kg, Channa to Rs360 per kg from Rs227, Channa pulse to Rs219 per kg from 160, Masoor pulse to Rs280 from Rs210, chickpea flour price to Rs180 per kg from 160.

The price of beef has also increased to Rs550 from Rs460 per kilo. The prices of fruit and vegetables have also increased in the local markets by 30 to 40 percent.

The vendors said that though prices were determined on a daily basis, there was a steady increase since the government enhanced petroleum products’ prices recently.