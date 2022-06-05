Heatwave alert issued

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued a heatwave alert for the federal capital and provincial authorities concerned to take preventive measures in view of the Met office's warning of extreme temperature increase in the upcoming five days.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met)’s prediction on weather conditions, the daytime temperature in most of the country is likely to increase from Sunday 05 June to Thursday 09 June 2022, said a news release here received.
As per the PMD forecast, heatwave conditions would prevail in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and eastern Balochistan in the coming week owing to significant rise in temperature above normal.
