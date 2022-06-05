PM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had miserably failed the people of Gwadar during its tenure.

He tweeted, "During my visit to Gwadar, I witnessed how the PTI government miserably failed the people of Gwadar. Despite wasting billions of rupees and precious time, the PTI government could not complete any project for solution of water and electricity issues of locals who gave great sacrifices for the Gwardar Port."

He said the same was true for Gwadar seaport and the construction of Gwadar airport as no dredging was carried out at the port and thus no cargo ship could anchor there. The prime minister said he had ordered quick completion of Gwadar University, airport and installation of desalination plants for clean drinking water.

He said that he was convinced more than ever before that development of Pakistan was linked with peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. “The coalition government aims to assist Balochistan by working with the provincial government and local elders to chart the way forward,” he added.

During his maiden visit to Gwadar on Friday after taking over as Prime Minister, he laid the foundation stone of a water desalination plant, 3,000 household solar panels project, Agriculture-Industrial Park, Gwadar Fertiliser Plant and other projects. He also addressed officers attending the Command and Staff Course 2021-22 during his visit to Command and Staff College, Quetta. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior officers were also present.