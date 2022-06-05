Academia urged to make education relevant

Islamabad : International Islamic University President Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi said higher education in Pakistan was evolving rapidly, so academia should come forward and play its progressive role to make education truly relevant.

He was speaking during the inaugural ceremony of the Job Fair organised by the IIU Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS) at the Quaid-i-Azam Auditorium of the Faisal Masjid Campus.

The IIU president said producing all-round graduates along with professional development and preparing them to display the true image of Islam was our main focus in the university.

He said maintaining the quality of higher education in institutions must be the top priority to achieve sustainability and progress in the country.

Dr Hathal inaugurated the Job Fair along with the dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences Dr Abdul Raheman.

The event was attended by 25 organisations, which set up stalls for the interviews of students.

During the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Hathal visited various booths established by various multinational companies and organisations and witnessed the interviews of the students of various disciplines of the Faculty of Management Sciences.

He said opportunities played a key role in career development and polishing the talent of the students.

The IIU president appreciated the interactive activities of students and representatives of companies at the job fair and also presented shields to the representatives of companies at the job fair and organising committee on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Dean of the FMS Dr. Abdul Rehman also briefed the representative of companies about the university and its contributions to the development of the country while visiting various booths established by the companies.

Dr. Abdul Rehman said the job fair was aimed at providing an opportunity for employers and qualified youth to interact with each other.

“We are providing employers with a perfect platform to interact with their prospective candidates one-on-one,” he said.

The dean said the activity had been planned to minimise the burden on the government that it had been facing due to unemployment.

He added that the FMS was committed to inculcating professional and entrepreneurial learning opportunities among students.

Dr Abdul Rehman said during the day-long activity, female students of the IIU Faculty of Management Sciences would interact with representatives of companies till noon, while male students would interact with the Human Resource representatives at Quaid-I Azam Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus after the lunch break.