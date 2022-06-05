‘Energy debt figures too large for economy to manage’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastagir Khan has said the currently existing energy crisis and debt figures are too large for economy to manage. Pakistan has a sufficient generation Capacity, but due to lack of transmission Infrastructure, low recoveries, and high cost of thermal fuels, the current generation is falling behind the required demand. He said this while speaking as special guest on high level inception workshop on ‘Development of SDG7 roadmap for Pakistan,’ jointly organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific UNESCAP.

Khan highlighted that although Pakistan does have sufficient capacity to make country free of demand-supply gap, we don’t have financial resources to generate electricity through diesel and furnace due to their high costs. The State is also suffering from capacity to recover the electricity bills leading to continuously rising circular debt, he added.

Romina Khurshid, MNA, asserted that our focus should be on energy conservation along with promoting green energy. This step is important to benefit all segments of society through a sustained and gradual transition, she added.