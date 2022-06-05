Increasing taxes on SSBs can help fight non-communicable diseases

Islamabad : Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) has urged Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to consider increasing taxes on a wide range of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) including sodas, juices, energy drinks, flavoured milk, iced teas and other like items saying that an increase in excise tax on SSBs can help Pakistan to fight non-communicable diseases and keep people healthy and alive.

General Secretary PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman said this while speaking at a pre-budget seminar on the topic of “Importance of Fiscal Policies to curb Sugar Sweetened Beverages” organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) in collaboration with the Diabetic Association of Pakistan the other day.

During the seminar, PANAH thanked the International Diabetes Federation, Diabetic Association of Pakistan, National Commission on the Rights of Children, Federal Tax Ombudsman, and all those who sent recommendations to the Finance Minister, Chairman FBR, and other policy makers to increase the excise tax sugar-sweetened beverages. Ghumman said that all these organizations have sent letters to the Finance Minister, Chairman FBR, and other policy makers during the months of April and May 2022.

The seminar was attended by a large number of civil society representatives, journalists, and media persons. The event was hosted by General Secretary Panah Sanaullah Ghumman. On the occasion, Munawar Hussain, Consultant Food Policy Program at Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Professor Abdul Basit, General Secretary Diabetic Association of Pakistan, Mubarak Ali Sarwar, CEO AGHAHE, National Professional Officer Nutrition, Chairperson Heart File Dr. Saba Amjad, Dr. Noreen Arshad from UNICEF, Chairperson Nation Development Organization Tehseen Fawad, Vice President Panah Squadron Leader Ghulam Abbas, Tanveer Nusrat, Former Commissioner Income Tax Abdul Hameed, Roohi Hashmi and a large number of people belonging to different schools of thought were present.

Speaking to the audience, Munawar Hussain said that fiscal policies have an important role in setting priorities for public health and nutrition. He said that increasing taxes on sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods is an evidence-based strategy to reduce their consumption, obesity, diabetes, and other NCDs.

He mentioned that the World Bank has recently concluded the impact modelling of SSB tax in Pakistan. The study indicates that progressively increased excise taxes on a wide range of sugar-sweetened beverages will certainly control the incidence of diabetes in the country. The decrease in heart disease will also be significant. The study indicates that the government can collect significantly high taxes for the next 10 years if FED is progressively increased on SSBs. He urged Finance Minister Miftah Ismael to consider increasing taxes on a wide range of sugar-sweetened beverages.