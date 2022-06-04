Asim threatens to quit squash over ‘injustice by PSF’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s second best squash player Asim Khan has threatened to quit squash for not being selected for Commonwealth Games this year.

Asim, ranked 57th, was ignored by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for the games. Nasir Iqbal, ranked 119th, has been selected.

Asim vented out his frustration through his Twitter account, saying, "I was told by the Pakistan Squash Federation that I was selected for the Commonwealth Games 2022 and now they selected Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam because my performance is not good.

“It was my right because my ranking is higher than Nasir. This is the reason Pakistan sports is dead.

“No value of ranking in Pakistan. And no value of players and players struggle in Pakistan.

“I don’t think I will continue playing squash. If I do, then I will play only for myself and my family, not for this country”.

Asim, who recently participated in the World Championship and El Gouna International, further said that the players who have been selected for the games had not played any event for months.

He wrote in Urdu that this had happened for the third time with him. "Every time the officials tell me that my performance is not good," he wrote.

Asim mentioned his winning streak in the recent times that include Punjab International Open 2021, DHA Cup 2022, and QSF 2 in Qatar.

He was runner-up in the CM Punjab International Open 2021. He defeated world number 15 in Karachi Open in March.

Asim has entered his name to play various international events in the coming months that include QSF 4, Tuanku Muhriz Trophy, Volkswagen Bega Open, and City of Devonport Tasmanian Open.

This scribe tried to contact PSF Secretary Armghan Aziz to seek the federation's version but he did not attend the calls.