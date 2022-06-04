Imran statement: PPP to hold ‘Pakistan Khappay’ rallies across country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Friday announced organising ‘Pakistan Khappay’ rallies across country on Sunday to reject Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's recent statement.

“After Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom, Asif Ali Zardari chanted the slogan ‘Pakistan Khappay’, so the PPP has decided that on Sunday, workers across the country will hold ‘Pakistan Khappay’ rallies. We will sacrifice our lives for the integrity of this country,” said Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi while addressing a press conference here.

Kaira said Imran Khan was constantly trying to force the institutions to interfere in politics. Imran believes that if the institution did not intervene, the country would fall apart. This kind of language “ is only used by India,” and has hurt the sentiments of the public, he said. He said Imran Khan had gone so far for power that he had started talking about disintegration of the country. On the occasion Kundi said Imran has ran away to Peshawar to take political asylum there. “Leaders are not afraid of jails and imprisonment,” he added.