Martyred cop laid to rest in Swabi

SWABI: A policeman who lost his life in an encounter was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in the Asota village, Tehsil Razaar with state honours on Friday.

District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan told reporters the constable, Sajud-ur-Rehmann, embraced martyrdom and proclaimed offender, Hamid Khan, was killed in the encounter at Jalsai village a day before.

Chota Lahor Tehsil Deputy Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Ali Khan said they had received the information about the presence of the proclaimed offender in his house and a police party led by him reached there to arrest him.

He said the outlaw was asked to surrender but he opened fire on the police party instead which was returned. The DSP said the cop was seriously injured in the encounter.

He was taken to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex Shahmansoor but he succumbed to injuries.