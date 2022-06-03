UNDP appoints artist Fawad Khan as goodwill ambassador

Islamabad: The UNDP appointed acclaimed actor Fawad Khan as its National Goodwill Ambassador at a contract signing ceremony held here Wednesday.

UNDP’s Goodwill Ambassadors are inspirational individuals who serve as spokespersons to uphold the United Nations Charter and the Sustainable Development Goals. The ceremony started with the contract signing between UNDP Pakistan’s Resident Representative Knut Ostby and Fawad Khan. The UNDP’s Deputy Resident Representative Aliona Niculita, Head of Communications Unit Ayesha Babar, and young beneficiaries working as green social entrepreneurs also attended.

The contract signing was followed by screening of a climate action advocacy film ‘Don’t Choose Extinction.’ The film advocates for phasing out fossil fuels for a more sustainable and equitable future. To reach wider population and to raise awareness on the issue of climate change in Pakistan, awad Khan has done the voice-over of the film in Urdu.

“We are incredibly proud to have Fawad Khan as our Goodwill Ambassador. As you all know, climate change is one of the most serious and immediate risks we’re facing. I appreciate that as a spokesperson for Agenda 2030, Fawad Khan’s first advocacy support highlights climate action," remarked Knut Ostby. “I am honoured to be signed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for UNDP Pakistan,” commented Mr Fawad Khan while speaking to the audience of green ambassadors and social entrepreneurs.