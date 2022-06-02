Miftah felicitates FBR

KARACHI: Finance minister Miftah Ismail has congratulated the Federal Board of Revenue and its chief Asim Ahmed for collecting Rs490 billion revenue in May 2022, the amount is 27 percent higher than the corresponding period of the last year.
Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote that the FBR collected Rs490 billion tax in May 2022, sans sales tax on petroleum products. The tax collection figure was 27 percent or Rs103 billion higher than the last year. He added the government provided Rs30 billion in tax refunds to taxpayers, which is Rs9 billion or 27 percent higher than the corresponding period of the last year.
