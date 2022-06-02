Three suspected robbers held with injuries after encounter

Sachal police arrested three suspected robbers with injuries in an encounter in the Sachal police limits on Wednesday.

Police said two other robbers of a five-member gang involved in snatching cash from people returning from banks escaped from the scene. A police constable, Aqib, was also slightly injured in the firing.

The police said the arrested men were habitual criminals and involved in incidents of robberies, including snatchings from citizens who withdrew money from banks. A motorcyclist would do recce before the gang struck.

On Wednesday, the five -- four riding in a car and the fifth on a motorcycle -- were allegedly roaming near a bank with the intention of committing a robbery. Police tried to stop the motorcyclist for checking, but the car occupants attacked the police with criminal intent to kill and fled after firing shots.

The police chased the suspects, who, seeing the police, fired gun shots. The cops returned fire and arrested three suspects with injuries. The chase and the shootout occurred between Safoora Chowk and the Malir Cantonment area.

Three pistols with rounds and snatched cash and jewellery were recovered from the possession of the suspects, identified as Raja Khan, Abdul Rasool and Aslam. During the initial interrogation, they revealed that they had been involved in several incidents of snatchings from citizens returning home after withdrawn money from banks. The other suspects are being identified and the car used in the incident is being verified.