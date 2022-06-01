Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb laid to rest

MINGORA: Former Member National Assembly from Swat Shahzada Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb, who had died in a road accident the previous day, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Saidu Sharif on Tuesday.

Funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at Saidu Baba Masjid at 11:00am. Political and social figures and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

The deceased was son of ex-governor Miangul Aurangzeb and elder brother of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court and Dr Miangul Mahmood. He was also the son-in-law of former foreign minister Gohar Ayub and brother-in-law of former federal minister Omar Ayub.

Mian Gul Adnan Aurangzeb had graduated from Aitchison College Lahore. He was a professional electrical engineer who studied in the United States at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. He was member of National Assembly from 1997 to 1999.

Meanwhile, the journalist community of Swat Press Club held a condolence reference and expressed profound grief over the tragic death of Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb.

They lauded the services of late lawmaker for Swat and offered fateha to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.