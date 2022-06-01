Lahore to host FIFA World Cup Trophy tour

KARACHI: Lahore will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy tour as the trophy will arrive there on June 7, the organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

According to sources, the organisers had earlier picked Islamabad as the top choice for hosting the trophy tour but were forced to change the venue due to prevailing political uncertainty which may again grip the country's capital in particular.

"The trophy will arrive in Lahore on June 7, 2022, and is an extraordinary opportunity for fans to see football’s most coveted prize up close, adding to the excitement and anticipation of football’s largest spectacle, the FIFA World Cup," the organisers announced on Tuesday through a press release.

The trophy will be brought to Pakistan from Uzbekistan.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy is awarded to the winners of the FIFA World Cup while remaining in FIFA’s possession. Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft.