Ray of hope

The results of the local bodies elections in Balochistan have shown the confidence of the people in a democratic system. Despite the prevailing law and order situation in the country, the elections were held smoothly and the people of Balochistan participated in large numbers.

The elected candidates should now respect the mandate of the people and address the longstanding list of grievances that have been neglected over the years due to constant political shuffling and instability. Balochistan faces a severe shortage of food and water. Its people are starving as crop cultivation has almost become impossible due to dry weather, barren land and water scarcity. Children are most affected by the situation and their lives are at risk because of hunger and malnutrition. The local government will have to work hard so that the confidence of the people is reinforced in the electoral system and the state.

Munawar Siddiqui

Lahore