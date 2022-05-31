More items exempted from import ban

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday exempted the imports of raw materials, inter-mediatory goods, industrial equipment, and foreign grants in aid projects, after weighing in the complaints of stakeholders.

According to Office Memorandum (OM), issued on Monday, in view of concerns expressed by different organisations and the domestic industry regarding import of raw material, inter-mediatory goods and industrial equipment falling under various PCT codes listed in the said SRO, it is hereby clarified that “the SRO (598) (1) 2022 dated May 19, 2022 shall not apply on raw material, inter-mediatory goods, and industrial equipment/machinery required by industrial/manufacturing concerns and foreign grant in aid projects. Earlier, the government had issued a clarification and allowed import of animal feed other than dog and cat food as well as energy savers. —