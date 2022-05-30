Instep exclusive: Faisal Kapadia discusses upcoming Shoaib Mansoor project

Karachi:“The story never ends/ All promises aren’t fulfilled as we intend/Like complete strangers, we will meet again/This hope has let the light the remain.” - ‘Phir Milenge’ by Faisal Kapadia x Young Stunners, Coke Studio 14

The story never ends is very much a truism we need to embrace. It is no secret that after 33 years as the music group Strings, co-founders Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, finally called it a day as a band. With six studio albums and four years as executive producers for Coke Studio, they seemed to have done it all. It was obvious that Bilal Maqsood would continue to tread on a solo voyage (Velo Sound Station).

Faisal was happy with what Strings had accomplished and had been spending time traveling and being with family and friends. He never had a premeditated idea to release a solo song, as opposed to former cohort Bilal Maqsood - who has released an album for children as well as his first solo single ‘Naya Naya’, post Coke Studio 14 as a dedication to fans. More music from Bilal is probably in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Faisal Kapadia was happy to leave a mark on Pakistan’s music history as Strings. But his comeback became inevitable as one phone call between Faisal and Xulfi changed everything. Coke Studio 14 producer, Xulfi, changed his mind and it culminated in the song, ‘Phir Milenge’. The song has a number of people behind it. It was curated, composed and produced by Xulfi with the song narrative by Xulfi and Adnan Dhool (Soch band), and lyrical material coming from Adnan Dhool, Talha Anjum (Young Stunners), Talha Yunus (Young Stunners). Additional lyrics were provided by Xulfi and the prodigious Abdullah Siddiqui arranged the music and produced the song with Xulfi with the latter also mixing the track. A collaboration with musicians of today and Faisal Kapadia’s first song post-Strings made everyone curious.

However, the effort didn’t go to waste as ‘Phir Milenge’ blew up and with its success it became palpable that Faisal Kapadia was going with the flow but his farewell to music was no longer applicable. With that baritone, you can recognize Faisal Kapadia’s voice anywhere. And only after pleasantries does Faisal reveal his take on the response to ‘Phir Milenge’.

In a conversation with Instep, he stated what it was like for him to be a part of the song. “I was not thinking about expectations of any sort,” he told Instep. “I was very happy with the song in itself because when Xulfi shared the melody with me for the first time, and the way it was coming together, the recording process with Young Stunners and the other musicians, the energy and the vibe was very positive. It was like what all of us had done together had such a quality to it that in the end the result would be good.”

But neither of them thought it would become this successful. “I’ve been here 30-35 years so I never carry expectations about songs. If a song is performed from the heart, it tends to find a connection with the audience. I’m super happy. The first solo song I did in this new journey has been appreciated by people and God has been very kind.”

Following ‘Phir Milenge’ another collaborative track with Hadiqa Kiani, Shehzad Roy for an advert followed.

Now, Faisal is going to feature on the soundtrack of an upcoming Shoaib Mansoor film. As part of Strings, Faisal has experience singing for films including Jami’s Moor as well as Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout at Lokhandwala. But singing for a Shoaib Mansoor film in a solo capacity and not as Strings will be another first for Faisal. Clearly, he is now open to new challenges and opportunities. How did this particular project come about?

As the singer recalled, it all started with a phone call from composer, music producer Saad Sultan. Saad said he was co-producing (a song with Shoaib Mansoor) for the latter’s upcoming film. And this is how the story goes…

“He called and asked if I would be interested in doing a song for a film. He gave me the name and said it’s Shoaib Mansoor’ sahib’s film and I said ‘absolutely, yes’ because it was a no-brainer for me. I respect Shoaib Mansoor and his work deeply. From his Vital Signs days to Junaid Jamshed (solo) songs like ‘Uss Rah Par’ and many others…”

Faisal was well-aware of how instrumental Shoaib Mansoor had been in the life and times of pop music group, Vital Signs, a band whose work is considered pioneering for Pakistani pop music to date. So, it was almost serendipitous surprise that after ‘Phir Milenge’, he landed a song for a Shoaib Mansoor film. “With Strings, there’s Shootout at Lokhandwala, Zinda, Moor, John Day but starting this new journey, I think working with Shoaib sahib for a film song is the best I could’ve asked for.”

Ultimately, the solo careers of Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood will give Pakistani music two new entities. How they carve their own space and how the public responds to it, is yet to be seen.

