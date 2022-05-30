PTI to challenge NAB, electoral law amendments: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said that amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and electoral laws had been made to benefit a particular section and his party would approach court against them.
Addressing a news conference, he pointed out that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) consisted of various groups and their objectives were also different but together they had buried the country’s anti-corruption campaign and given themselves NRO 2 through the NAB amendments.
