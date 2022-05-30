Inconsistent inflow pattern of rivers baffles managers

LAHORE: The mysterious case of an inconsistent flow pattern of Western and Easter rivers has baffled water managers, prompting Pakistan officials to take up persistently low flows in the Jhelum and Chenab rivers with India during talks over provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty in New Delhi today (Monday).

Official sources told this scribe that there are distinct variances in river flow patterns and subsequent storages at the Jhelum and Chenab rivers allocated to Pakistan under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty.

Citing data, the official added that for instance, the reservoir level of Mangla Dam on the Jhelum River on May 29, 2022, was just 1075.55 feet or 13 percent of the maximum conservation level of 1242ft. Similarly, inflow of the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam recorded today (Sunday) was just 26,800 cusecs against the last year’s corresponding inflow of 45,900 cusecs and 54,700 cusecs average inflow recorded on the corresponding day of last ten years (2012 to 2021).

Chenab river flows originating from India also showed an identical low level in the last couple of months. Giving an example, the official said, inflow of the Chenab River at Marala Headworks on May 29, 2022, was just 17,900 cusecs against 24,400 cusecs registered last year on the same day and average inflow of 37,800 cusecs during the last 10 years.

In sheer contrast, the official said, storages in the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej Rivers on the Indian side have been exhibiting a quite different pattern this year. The storage level and water holding in dams built by India on these Eastern Rivers reportedly were much healthy in the ongoing month.

According to a report, the water level in the three reservoirs in Indian states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are far better in the ongoing season. On May 19, 2022, the water level in Bhakra dam’s reservoir at the River Sutlej was 1,558.6 feet, 46 feet higher than the last year level of 1512.44. The reservoir level in Thein or Ranjit Sagar Dam on the River Ravi was 1667 feet, which was 16 feet higher than the level of 1650.7 feet during the corresponding period last year. Similarly, Pong dam’s water level at the Beas River was at 1320.33 feet, which was 20 feet higher than last year’s level of 1299.80 feet.

The total live storage available in the reservoirs on Eastern Rivers in India on May 19, 2022, was 5.48 Billion Cubic Meter (BCM) which is 28 percent of total live storage capacity of the reservoirs.

The storage during the corresponding period of the last year was 20% and average storage of the last ten years during corresponding period was 31% of live storage capacity. Thus, storage during the current year is better than the corresponding period of the last year. The water level and volume of storage were clearly much less in reservoirs on Western Rivers on the Pakistani side, which hasbaffled water manager.

Since 1960 India has built a series of storage sites on three Eastern Rivers of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas, and consequently, during the dry season, there is almost zero flow in these rivers. Regrettably, the official added, similar is the case of Western Rivers emanating from the Indian side.

To participate in talks with India, a five-member delegation led by Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner, Mehr Ali Shah, left for New Delhi on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Mehar Ali Shah said the two-day talks would focus on issues of sharing river flow data. Pakistan would also raise objections to India’s three mega hydel projects being built on the River Chenab.