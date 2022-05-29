After permanent VC, Fuuast requires permanent appointments to key administrative posts

Although the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) has recently got a permanent vice chancellor (VC), the administrative crisis is yet to be completely resolved as the varsity still lacks a permanent registrar, controller of examinations, treasurer and planning director.

The university was established in 2003 under the Model University Ordinance enacted by Gen Pervez Musharraf. For some time, it has been plagued by ad hocism.

In the past 19 years, 16 VCs were appointed at Fuuast, but only six of them were permanent. Of those six VCs, Prof Dr Muhammad Qaisar was the only one who was able to complete his five-year term.

Similarly, the university has had 21 acting registrars, seven acting controllers of examinations, six acting directors of planning and development, and 10 acting treasurers. Qazi Zafar Abbas has been the only permanent treasurer of the varsity.

In 2019, Prof Dr Altaf Hussain, one of the permanent VCs of Fuuast, advertised for the positions of registrar, controller of examinations, and other significant non-teaching positions.

However, he had to leave the varsity after his appointment was cancelled by a court order. Since then, no attention was paid to this issue of appointments against such key posts.

Speaking to Jang, Dr Qaisar said he had made a mistake by not appointing permanent staff against important administrative positions at Fuuast during his tenure as the VC. "Despite this, I appointed Qazi Zafar Abbas as the university's permanent treasurer," he stated.

In response to another question, he stated that a VC had to primarily focus on the appointment of teaching staff and during the process, he or she often faced extreme pressure from the teachers’ groups.

Permanent appointments against key positions at the university, in his opinion, would eliminate ad hocism and allow the institution to be managed in an efficient, professional and effective manner.

This scribe tried to contact the recently appointed Fuuast VC, Dr Azhar Atta, for his comments but he was not available.