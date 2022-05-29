This is to draw the attention of the authorities to incidents of motorcycle theft in Karachi. This issue has become quite common, and a large number of the city’s residents have been affected by it. Many people are afraid of parking their motorcycles in parking lots for fear of getting robbed of their valuable vehicles.

It is frustrating that the police have not taken any steps to put an end to such crimes. The Sindh government is also requested to take steps to make Karachi a crime-free city.

Sabeer Essa

Karachi