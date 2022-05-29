Wigan break: Huddersfield hearts to win Challenge Cup final

LONDON: Harry Smith and Liam Marshall combined late on as Wigan came from behind to beat Huddersfield 16-14 in rugby league’s Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Huddersfield were on the brink of winning the Challenge Cup, English rugby league’s premier knockout competition, for the first time in 69 years at 14-12 up with two minutes left to play.

With two tackles remaining in the Warriors’ set of six, however, Smith produced a superb 20-metre grubber kick that the onrushing Marshall collected to score a try that was enough to deliver Wigan a record-extending 20th Challenge Cup title but first since 2013.