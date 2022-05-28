ITP fines several vehicles over wrong parking

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday fined several vehicles over wrong parking to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the federal capital.

The SSP (Traffic) directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens.

He said that people should be treated politely and briefed them about traffic laws, according to a news release.

The SSP (Traffic) said that it was the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there.

He said that vehicles should be parked at specified locations of the shopping centres while awareness campaign was underway to educate citizens coming for shopping activities there.