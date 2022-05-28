Iran says Canada’s football friendly cancellation political

TEHRAN: Tehran on Friday said “politics” was behind the decision by Canadian football authorities to cancel a friendly against Iran in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

“Canada’s decision to call off a friendly with Iran is testimony to the fact” that it “can’t keep politics off the pitch”, Kazem Gharibabadi, vice-president of Iran’s judiciary tweeted.

Canada’s game against Iran in Vancouver on June 5 was seen by Canadian football authorities as pivotal to preparations for the finals to be held in Qatar later this year.